Don Lemon forced to make a 'groveling apology' to CNN staff: report

"CNN This Morning" anchor Don Lemon had to offer a "groveling apology" to his coworkers at CNN on the daily editorial call, after he made comments about former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's age that offended women, reported The Daily Beast on Friday.

“I’m sorry I don’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone,” said Lemon on the call, according to the report. “What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn’t said it. I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women.”

Network CEO Chris Licht also spoke about the incident on the call, saying it was “unacceptable and unfair and a huge distraction.” Not all staffers appeared satisfied, with one staffer reportedly saying, "it’s our viewers who deserve an apology."

Lemon had said on the Thursday edition of his show that Haley, who has pitched herself as part of a new generation of leaders younger than President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, and proposed mental competency tests for all politicians over 75, should not be pointing fingers over her age because she is not "in her prime" — a remark that raised eyebrows given Haley is just 51 and tons of presidents have served beyond that age, and given that Lemon appeared to be conflating competency at public service with the age at which women most commonly have children.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” His co-anchor Poppy Harlow, shot back, saying, “Are you talking about prime for, like, childbearing? Or are you talking about prime for being president?” Lemon initially doubled down, saying, “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20s, 30s and 40s."

Lemon was absent from Friday's edition of "CNN This Morning."