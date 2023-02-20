Don Lemon pulled from ‘CNN This Morning’ amid sexist remark scandal, report says
Don Lemon attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala and Auction In NYC on Dec. 12, 2019 in New York City. - Mike Pont/Getty Images North America/TNS

Don Lemon was taken out of the lineup ahead of Monday’s slate on CNN’s morning programming. Due to comments Lemon made last week about South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley not being “in her prime,” and the social media backlash that ensued, CNN is still in discussions regarding Lemon’s future, reports the Daily Beast. Lemon did not appear on “CNN This Morning” on Friday because he had a “planned day off,” his co-host Kaitlan Collins announced on-air. USA Today reported that Sara Sidner, a senior national correspondent on CNN, will fill in for Lemon in the meantime. The original comments, which came...