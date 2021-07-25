Don Trump Jr. crashes and burns in attempt to defend Tucker Carlson after 'worst human' humiliation

On Sunday morning, Donald Trump Jr. attempted to ride to the rescue of Tucker Carlson after a video was posted online showing the nervous Fox News personality being harangued by a man in Montana for hurting Americans with his extremist rhetoric.
In the video that went viral, Carlson is told by a man identified as Dan Bailey, "You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that," with Bailey later adding a note online that read, "It's not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an assh*le!"
Reacting to the video -- and helping to spread it even further -- Trump Jr. made a stab at a joke that, not only fell flat, but boomeranged on him and his ex-president father, Donald Trump
"Is the loser who went out of his way to have someone video him harassing Tucker in public for some viral content the model for the new Pregnant Male Emoji? The likeness is uncanny! #SoBrave," Don Jr wrote in defense of Carlson.
Few agreed with him as you can see in the comments below:
@DonaldJTrumpJr So, this… this is ALL you got? School yard bully banter?— 🌺WendyUnBrOkEn🌺 (@🌺WendyUnBrOkEn🌺) 1627219950.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Actions have consequences and Tucker comes in close to your fam as being the absolute worst.🕊️— Gina Downing (@Gina Downing) 1627217583.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr As brave as hiding behind Twitter to bid for your father and pray to the good lord he finally gives you an atta boy— Jeffrey Forbes (@Jeffrey Forbes) 1627217778.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr It was no harassing: it was giving his point of view to TC, who gives his point of view daily to 10… https://t.co/2UbkJhoAtM— elena (@elena) 1627221262.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr We can’t all be beautiful people. https://t.co/BFcVUuAo71— AndrewNelson38 (@AndrewNelson38) 1627218029.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr That's literally your fanbase https://t.co/kbQge21eP8— Black liberal🏴🏴🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Black liberal🏴🏴🇺🇲🇺🇲) 1627219161.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr He is now an international hero. Women want to merry the #MontanaMan. https://t.co/1lWkKlyt3i— Vera - Biden&Harris Will Make America Great Again (@Vera - Biden&Harris Will Make America Great Again) 1627224239.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Where’s the guy doing cocaine emoji? Did you copyright that one yet, because you should.— Cover B Comics (@Cover B Comics) 1627224621.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Jealous? I know you’re trying for the worst human.— EJ Scott: Snubbed by the Emmys 45 yrs in a row! (@EJ Scott: Snubbed by the Emmys 45 yrs in a row!) 1627219886.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Says the living embodiment of every venereal disease known to man, and several yet to be identified 🤢— GrandmaSnark💛🐝 #KHive #HousePfizer😷💉 (@GrandmaSnark💛🐝 #KHive #HousePfizer😷💉) 1627217815.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Donut Jr, you have no guts to tell that to the face of the individual you just criticized. You demo… https://t.co/YXHIRI3iTg— Ludvik Herrera (@Ludvik Herrera) 1627220185.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Wait, your dad went out of his way to have someone video him harassing Tucker? I totally missed that.— 𝓝𝓸𝓶 𝓸𝓯 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓟𝓵𝓾𝓶𝓮 (@𝓝𝓸𝓶 𝓸𝓯 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓟𝓵𝓾𝓶𝓮) 1627225786.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr lol Speaking of Losers, here's Don Jr to weigh in.— The Notorious James Thrillner 🌎 (@The Notorious James Thrillner 🌎) 1627219460.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Did your dad tell you to post that because he's not allowed on Twitter? Lol— Uncivil Unrest (@Uncivil Unrest) 1627225109.0