Don Trump Jr. crashes and burns in attempt to defend Tucker Carlson after 'worst human' humiliation

On Sunday morning, Donald Trump Jr. attempted to ride to the rescue of Tucker Carlson after a video was posted online showing the nervous Fox News personality being harangued by a man in Montana for hurting Americans with his extremist rhetoric.

In the video that went viral, Carlson is told by a man identified as Dan Bailey, "You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that," with Bailey later adding a note online that read, "It's not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an assh*le!"

Reacting to the video -- and helping to spread it even further -- Trump Jr. made a stab at a joke that, not only fell flat, but boomeranged on him and his ex-president father, Donald Trump



"Is the loser who went out of his way to have someone video him harassing Tucker in public for some viral content the model for the new Pregnant Male Emoji? The likeness is uncanny! #SoBrave," Don Jr wrote in defense of Carlson.

