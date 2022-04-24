Don Trump Jr. testimony will 'speed along' the Jan 6th investigation: legal expert

Appearing on MSNBC's "Katie Phang Show," Florida State Attorney Dave Aronberg said no one should expect much in the way of revelations when Don Trump Jr. sits down with investigators working with the House Jan 6th riot committee, but his appearance will help speed up the possibility of criminal referrals.

Speaking with host about Trump Jr's imminent appearance, the attorney told Phang, "Katie, I don't think we should expect too much from Don Jr.'s testimony even if he's appearing voluntarily, and that's a good thing, he could still enjoy the 5th Amendment protection and I expect his to invoke the 5th throughout his testimony."

"I think the good thing about this testimony is that it speeds along the investigation," he continued. "They don't have to go to court to get it, and this could ensure they come with up with a report and even a referral to DOJ well before the midterm elections. But if we are counting on any real revelations to come from Donald Trump Jr. in his testimony, I think his expectations are too high."

"What is the point?" host Phang asked. "If he is going to invoke the 5th, there is going to be no value in that."

"This is going to be a full investigation," he explained. "You have to bring in the person who sent text messages to Mark Meadows showing that the big lie was orchestrated in advance. These text messages were sent from Donald Trump Jr.'s phone, days before the votes were counted. This undermines the whole thing with election fraud in the big lie. That is why you have to bring him in, even knowing that he is probably going to use the 5th amendment."

