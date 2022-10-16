Don Trump Jr. and Eric accused of 'asking for a handout' from struggling social media start-up
Donald Trump, pointing at his sons Donald Trump, Jr and Eric Trump (Twitter)

According to one of the former top executives in Donald Trump's social media start-up behind the troubled Truth Social platform, the sons of the former president -- Don Jr and Eric -- came hat in hand and wanted a stake in the company despite having little to nothing to do with it, reports the Washington Post.

According to the report, which documents corporate infighting at Trump Media & Technology Group, co-founder Will Wilkerson revealed details that led to what he believes led to his ouster after butting heads with the former president.

As the report notes, "... as the company became more legitimate, it also started running into problems. Trump’s umbrella company, the Trump Organization, disputed a long-signed agreement between the start-up and Trump himself, demanding more control over how Trump’s likeness would be used."

Trump also attempted to shake down Andy Litinsky, another co-founder, in October 2021 to turn over some of his shares to Melania Trump which led to Litinsky telling the former president that handing over the shares would lead to tax implications that would be costly to him, with Wilkinson explaining, "Trump didn't care. He said, 'Do whatever you need to do.'"

As for Trump's kids, Wilkinson said Don Jr and Eric also wanted a cut of the action.

The Post reports, "Trump’s adult sons — Donald Jr. and Eric — began asking for large stakes in the company, Wilkerson said, even though they had been almost entirely uninvolved," with Wilkinson adding, "They were coming in and asking for a handout. They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals.”

