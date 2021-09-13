Capitol Police arrest armed man in swastika-adorned truck near Democratic Party headquarters: report
Source: Capitol Police.

On Monday, the U.S. Capitol Police announced the arrest of a California man carrying a bayonet and machete inside a truck adorned with white supremacist and Nazi symbols, near the Democratic National Committee Headquarters.

"Around midnight, a Special Operation Division Officer was on patrol when he noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, outside of the DNC headquarters," said the USCP in a statement. "The truck did not have a license plate. Instead, a picture of an American flag was placed where the license plate should have been. The Capitol Police officer pulled over the truck along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, SW. The officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck."

The driver, Donald Craighead from Oceanside, California, claimed he was "on patrol" and espoused white supremacist ideology before being arrested on weapons charges.

The arrest comes as law enforcement in the D.C. area are on high alert ahead of a planned right-wing rally to support the January 6 Capitol rioters, although according to USCP, "it is not clear if [Craighead] was planning to attend any upcoming demonstrations or if he has ties to any previous cases in the area."

