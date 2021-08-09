GOP lawmaker proposes renaming Florida’s longest road after Trump – and the backlash is brutal

In a tweet this Monday, Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-FL) announced that he filed a bill to name a Florida highway after Donald Trump.
"BREAKING: Today I filed the Bill to name Florida's longest road—U.S. Highway 27—the 'President Donald J. Trump Highway,' to honor one of America's greatest Presidents," he wrote in the tweet, which included a link to a petition in support of his proposal.
In the comment thread beneath his tweet, critics of the former president shared their thoughts on Sabatini's proposal, which were unsurprisingly less than enthusiastic.
