Donald Trump Jr faces backlash for gloating over swift fall of Afghanistan: 'Rooting against America again?'

Donald Trump Jr. gloated over the swiftly unfolding collapse of Afghanistan to Taliban forces -- and was hit was furious backlash.
The twice-impeached one-term president's namesake son blamed the collapse on President Joe Biden's intelligence analysts, and used the tragedy to attack his father's successor on a laundry list of topics that appear regularly on Fox News programming.
"Not surprising," Trump Jr. said, responding to a tweet from political scientist Bruno Maçães. "Biden's woke 'intelligence' gurus are the same ones who were WRONG on Russian collusion & Russian bounties, WRONG about China & Iran being 'competitors,' WRONG on Covid origins, WRONG on Hunter's laptop, & WRONG on basically everything else."
Other social media users quickly fact-checked Trump Jr. and called him out.
@DonaldJTrumpJr Your father's agreement with Taliban started this chaos https://t.co/0cmIdAcL5Z— Peter Gumedia (@Peter Gumedia) 1629052553.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Well it's a shame your dad didn't see it coming before he signed a troop withdrawal agreement in 2020.— Dawn Amos, Sadly Atheist, likes most humans (@Dawn Amos, Sadly Atheist, likes most humans) 1629053103.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Daddy wanted to dance with the Taliban on Memorial Day sunshine. Remember? https://t.co/Utwi09CXMi— ElBruco (@ElBruco) 1629058255.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Didn't your father want to pull out of Afghanistan and invited the Taliban to Camp David? Ah well,… https://t.co/swnsNtxhLC— Cynthia, Unabridged Version (@Cynthia, Unabridged Version) 1629053352.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr 20 years in the making. 2 trillion dollars spent on the industrial military complex. Thousands of d… https://t.co/Af5M5w99Gi— mary carlson (@mary carlson) 1629053742.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Damn bro, what's it like always simping for a dad who wouldn't even remember your name if it wasn't also his?— Kupcake (@Kupcake) 1629057011.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr This must be rough for Junior. Knowing his father campaigned on pulling the troops out, even negoti… https://t.co/o90kTOuRLD— Burns Like Whisky 🇺🇸 (@Burns Like Whisky 🇺🇸) 1629053104.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Oh look daddy had 5,000 taliban soldiers released why ? https://t.co/98L3OZjgoE— CaliforniaGold (@CaliforniaGold) 1629054379.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr You've got nothing but empty conspiracy theories with no evidence. Don't let facts get in the way of a good story.— Paul Murphy (@Paul Murphy) 1629055773.0