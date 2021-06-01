Trump returning to campaign trail -- but some insiders doubt he could actually win in 2024

Donald Trump is returning to the spotlight this week in his first campaign rally since leaving the White House.

The twice-impeached one-term president will speak to supporters Saturday at the North Carolina Republican Party's convention, and he will hold additional rallies this month and next month to fire up his base for a possible run in 2024, reported NBC News.

"If the president feels like he's in a good position, I think there's a good chance that he does it," said Trump adviser Jason Miller. "For the more immediate impact, there's the issue of turning out Trump voters for the midterm elections."

"President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party," Miller added.

Trump will need to help the GOP win back congressional majorities in the midterm elections to put himself in the best position for 2024, according to political experts.

"The best time-tested way to run for president in three years is to bust your tail for your party in the midterm," said GOP consultant Brad Todd. "None of that changes because of the specter of a potential Trump candidacy."

Trump's voters don't necessarily vote for other Republicans, and the former president needs to change.

"We saw that drop-off in 2018 and how that hurt, and we have to make sure that these folks are engaged and energized," Miller said, "and that people who have gotten on board with President Trump's movement ... come back out in the midterms and stay energized in case President Trump does run in 2024."

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows only 28 percent of Republicans think Trump should not run in 2024, while 63 percent of them believe the 2020 election was stolen from him -- but his approval ratings among all Americans remains low since leaving the White House.

"[Trump] will have a hard time building an infrastructure to win the general election," said a former Trump campaign operative. "He could win the primary on his name alone. ... The problem is building a coalition of people among the light-leaning Republicans and independents."

"He would completely have to make a pivot of 180 degrees on his rhetoric," that operative said. "He would have to change and ask forgiveness."