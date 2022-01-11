Morning Joe reveals GOP’s desperation to move past Trump
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough pointed out that the public feud between Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Donald Trump revealed a growing disconnect within the Republican Party.

The South Dakota Republican made clear he believes that President Joe Biden won the election fair and square, which prompted an angry outburst from the twice-impeached one-term president, and the "Morning Joe" host said Rounds' view is far more common among GOP lawmakers than most are willing to admit.

"This is not breaking news, obviously, Sen. Rounds taking the [former] president on," Scarborough said. "I think it's significant because one more senator is going out there speaking the basic truth, moving past the conspiracy theories."

Behind the scenes, Scarborough said, many Republicans would love to dump Trump and move on from his losing political message.

"As we all know every Republican you speak to off the record says, 'We have to get beyond Donald Trump, if we want to win in 2024, we have to move beyond Donald Trump,'" Scarborough said. "It's even showing up in some focus groups. We just saw a focus group yesterday, a lot of people are saying, 'Let's try DeSantis, let's try anybody else -- let's get past the negativity.'"

"'We don't have to be mired in conspiracy theories and lose the Atlanta suburbs, lose the Philly suburbs, lose the Detroit suburbs all because of one man's bruised ego,'" he added.


