'They don’t like Donald Trump. They never liked him': GOP leaders want 'weakened' Trump gone

According to a report from the Washington Post, pollsters and Republican campaign consultants see Donald Trump's political future rapidly fading as mainstream GOP voters -- and donors -- are ready to move on from the "weakened" former president.

Using a battle in Michigan between the GOP leadership and Trump's pick to be the state's attorney general candidate, the report illustrates the growing disconnect between Trump's demands and Republicans' need to move on.

"Similar clashes between Republican leaders and the candidates Trump has embraced have been playing out across the country with growing ferocity in recent months, a chaotic sign that Trump’s once unchallenged hold on the party and rank-and-file supporters is waning, even if by degrees," the Post's Josh Dawsey and Micheal Scherer wrote before adding, "The former president’s power within the party and his continued focus on personal grievances is increasingly questioned behind closed doors at Republican gatherings, according to interviews with more than a dozen prominent Republicans in Washington and across the country, including some Trump advisers."

RELATED: Mitch McConnell 'desperately' working to crush 'unelectable goofballs' championed by Trump: report



Adding, "As a result, Trump and his endorsees now find themselves fighting against some elected GOP leaders, donors and party officers intent on navigating the party slowly away from him and his false election claims. Among voters, polls have shown Republican-leaning independents turning from Trump," the report quotes attorney and Trump supporter Matthew DePerno saying the recent turn of events has given Republican leadership in his state an opening to dump Trump.

"There are a lot of people in the state party who — they don’t like Donald Trump. They never liked him," he explained.

According to the report, Republican donors are already turning their backs on the former president, with Art Pope, a prominent North Carolina donor who supported the former president through this four years admitting, "My preference would be he not run again for a variety of reasons and let there be a good primary going forward."

One senior Republican, who did not want to go on the record, said Trump's diminished presence on social media is making it easier to move on without him.

“People aren’t necessarily seeing his messaging as much. They just say he’s not on Twitter, they don’t really know what he’s doing,” they explained. “A lot of people now say to me: 'He did great things, he was a great president, but it’s time for something new.’”

One Trump adviser admitted that even some Trump supporters are feeling Trump-fatigue.

“They needed a break from him. They’re not sure they want him back in their lives, even if they loved the policies,” they explained.

You can read more here.