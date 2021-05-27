'Elections have consequences': Biden officials unrepentant after purging Trump cronies

His "secret" technology is now part of the Republican audit in Arizona where they're attempting to uncount President Joe Biden's win.

"The Republican official who has worked for the spokesperson confirmed that Jovan Pulitzer's miracle fraud detector widget, if it exists is being used somehow in Arizona. And the mirror noted with restraint, it's unclear whether Mr. Pulitzer's technology has been used on ballots or if anyone confirmed it works — who cares if it works and who would be allowed to test it anyway? The dude said Trump won and his machine will say so, therefore we want that machine."

Hundreds of Trump supporters have down descended on the small town of Mindham, New Hampshire demanding that Pulitzer be hired to use his Trump ballot machine to switch the election in that state. So, he did his own audit there that Trump promoted over and over saying that it would change the election.

"And now another third party audit in Fulton County, Georgia, the Trump election fraud conspiracy promoters that have been given access by a court to hundreds of thousands of ballots in the Atlanta area, they too, are bringing Jovan Pulitzer aboard," said Maddow. "They put out a press release saying they are uniting with Jovan Pulitzer and his expert team, 'Jovan is the only expert that understands all details of what is needed in a forensic ballot inspection. His patented technology is unmatched in the country.' We can find the truth about Georgia ballot integrity no matter what that truth may be, because of the cat treasurer hunter anthem guy. His kinematic, artifact detection that you cannot see, it will find the truth out about what happened in the 2020 election."

Maddow closed the segment by warning that because Arizona has been allowed to persist with their absurd claims about bamboo ballots from "Asia" and powdered cheese.

"If you look at the way they are talking about this stuff in Trump World, they really going to do them all over the country where pro-Tump Republicans can convince someone to give them access to voting machines and real ballots," she explained. It's already happening in Wisconsin, where a Republican official has hired ex-police officers to do their own investigation into possible "voter fraud" nearly seven months after the fact. "They are doing it all over as if elections are theirs now. And ballots are theirs now. It's not a public government function, it's for the trump people to take over on their own terms and they will tell us what happened. Individual groups of Republicans that object to what is going on. They have been trying to stop this stuff as it's been taking off but they are not, it's not working. So far the individual efforts by individual politicians, officials and small groups of people to try to stop it in the stuff where this stuff took hold, the efforts to stop this thing are not working."

