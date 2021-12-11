Don Jr. uses Toys for Tots donation to hawk 'mini Trump Drones'
(Screen shot)

Donald Trump Jr. wants people to know that he's donating toys to Toys for Tots this holiday season.

More importantly, though, he wants them to know that those toys include what he called a "mini Trump drone" that can be purchased online.

"I'm pretty pscyhed," Trump Jr. said in a video he posted to the right-wing social media app Telegram on Saturday. "We've got a little bit of an event today at my house, an annual sort of boat parade that goes by, sort of like the Trump parades, but this one is raising money and collecting toys for Toys for Tots for kids who haven't been as blessed as many of us."

Trump Jr. went on to thank a company called Hobbytron for "sending over a bunch of awesome toys — especially the mini Trump drones," before holding up a box containing a figurine of his father with a propeller attached to its head.

According to the Hobbytron website, the "mini Trump drones" are actually called "Donald Trump Big Head UFO," and they are currently on sale for $11.24. "Make toys great again with this President Trump big head helicopter featuring a coaxial rotor system for precise movement and increased stability when hovering," the site states.

Trump Jr. went on to repeatedly promote the Hobbytron website, where he said people can "avoid all of the supply chain issue nonsense" and "get ahead of (their) Christmas shopping." He mentioned Toys for Tots only once in the minute-long video.

"I may have to keep one of these," Trump Jr. said of the "mini Trump drone."

Watch a clip below.

Trump News SmartNews