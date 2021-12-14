'Please check your Signal': Dems reveal more damning texts received by Mark Meadows ​before​ insurrection

During a contempt hearing on the House floor on Tuesday evening, Democratic lawmakers revealed additional text messages that were received by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the run-up to the Capitol insurrection.

In one message, an unknown person wrote to Meadows on Jan. 3 saying the sender expected Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist at the Department of Justice, to be named attorney general on Jan. 4.

"I heard Jeff Clark is getting put in on Monday," the person wrote to Meadows. "That’s amazing. It will make a lot of patriots happy and I’m personally so proud that you are at the tip of the spear and I can call you a friend."

In another message, an unidentified lawmaker wrote to Meadows on Nov. 4, the day after the presidential election: "Here’s an aggressive strategy. Why can’t the states GA, NC, PENN, and other R controlled state houses declare this BS.. and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to SCOTUS."



On Jan. 2, during Trump's infamous phone conversation with Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger, an unidentified Georgia government official wrote to Meadows: "Need to end this call. I don’t think this will be productive much longer."

In another message, an unidentified lawmaker wrote to Meadows on Jan. 5, "Please check your Signal," referring to the encrypted messaging app.

Watch below.

