Trump's power came from 'the fever swamps' — but he's lost control of the narrative: MSNBC analyst

Former president Donald Trump's supporters are turning on him over his support for COVID-19 vaccines because they're "simmering in a cauldron of deceit," according to Media Matters president Angelo Carusone.

Appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday night, Carusone explained how Trump lost control of the narrative on COVID vaccines, prompting one MAGA radio host to declare that the former president "needs an intervention."

"What made Trump so powerful and influential was the fact that he was channeling and harnessing a bunch of different components of the fever swamps and the right-wing media, and they were then amplifying and echoing back the things that he was saying, and there was a feedback loop," Carusone said. "But we shouldn't make any mistake that the power behind Trump was the actual media and the right-wing echo chamber that we're talking about here, not Trump himself."

"And so, when you point out this vaccine example, it's a runaway," he added. "He lost his Twitter account. He lost his Facebook presence. He lost his social media channels to be able to influence and directly control the narrative, or influence it in a heavier way."



Meanwhile, the right-wing media "continued to run with that story that vaccines were part of a plot and a conspiracy by Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates in order to put microchips in people — or, there's a very, very prominent conspiracy theory that the vaccine is designed to open up an inter-dimensional portal," according to Carusone.

"And I point that out because there are millions of people in this country who are consuming right-wing media, whom Republican politicians are actually appealing to, who believe this and are warning about this as a reason for not getting vaccines," he said. "So that partly explains why when Trump gets up there and says, 'Hey get your booster, it's OK, it's not a big deal,' and they respond in this harsh way, it's because they're actually simmering in this cauldron of deceit."

Host Jonathan Capehart responded by saying, "Wow, I didn't even know about the inter-galactic portal."

