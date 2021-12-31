RNC blasted for attacking Biden’s Delaware 'vacations' after ignoring Trump’s golf outings

Donald Trump golfing. (Photo via Twitter)
The Republican National Committee took to Twitter on Thursday night to attack President Joe Biden for visiting his home in Delaware 31 times during his first 11 months in office.
"Joe Biden has now been to Delaware 31 times since he took office. Americans are struggling to make ends meet and he is on vacation," the RNC wrote.
The post quickly generated hundreds of comments, with many accusing the GOP of hypocrisy for ignoring former president Donald Trump's golf outings and frequent trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
"At this point in Donald Trump’s term he had gone golfing 91 times," journalist Aaron Rupar wrote above the GOP's tweet.
A few more reactions below.
It's like 80 miles, you weasels. Mar-a-Lago is a thousand miles away.https://twitter.com/GOP/status/1476745172390195201\u00a0\u2026— tom choad (@tom choad) 1640920675
All of Biden's trips to Delaware so far have cost taxpayers less than one of Trumps weekend golf outings to Mar-A-Lago.https://twitter.com/GOP/status/1476745172390195201\u00a0\u2026— Trump Crisis (@Trump Crisis) 1640920511
Spare me https://twitter.com/GOP/status/1476745172390195201\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/ifiRLOhzDv— Chris Mason (@Chris Mason) 1640920326
Trying to distract from DeSantis missing in action won't work.https://twitter.com/GOP/status/1476745172390195201\u00a0\u2026— GeorgiaPeach, THEE OG Biden Babe \ud83e\udd41\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@GeorgiaPeach, THEE OG Biden Babe \ud83e\udd41\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1640920575
At least when he \u201cgoes on vacation\u201d it\u2019s not to his personal resort that he charges hundreds of thousands of dollars in hotel rooms to the government for or uses taxpayer money to upgrade his resort and double the membership dues.https://twitter.com/gop/status/1476745172390195201\u00a0\u2026— Bill Hughes (@Bill Hughes) 1640921405
It takes some whale sized balls to engage in hypocrisy of this magnitude.https://twitter.com/GOP/status/1476745172390195201\u00a0\u2026— Yao black (@Yao black) 1640919231
Impeachment?https://twitter.com/gop/status/1476745172390195201\u00a0\u2026— Matt (@Matt) 1640920408