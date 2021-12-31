RNC blasted for attacking Biden’s Delaware 'vacations' after ignoring Trump’s golf outings

The Republican National Committee took to Twitter on Thursday night to attack President Joe Biden for visiting his home in Delaware 31 times during his first 11 months in office.

"Joe Biden has now been to Delaware 31 times since he took office. Americans are struggling to make ends meet and he is on vacation," the RNC wrote.

The post quickly generated hundreds of comments, with many accusing the GOP of hypocrisy for ignoring former president Donald Trump's golf outings and frequent trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"At this point in Donald Trump’s term he had gone golfing 91 times," journalist Aaron Rupar wrote above the GOP's tweet.

