REVEALED: Jan. 6 committee has info on Trump aides discussing use of 25th Amendment to remove him

In its letter requesting Fox News host Sean Hannity's testimony on Tuesday, the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection referenced efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove former president Donald Trump from office.

According to the letter, Hannity sent chief of staff Mark Meadows a text message on Jan. 6 "relating to a potential effort by members of President Trump’s cabinet to remove him from office under the 25th Amendment."

"As you may recall, Secretaries DeVos and Chao both resigned following the President’s conduct on January 6th, as did members of the President’s White House staff," the committee wrote to Hannity. "We would like to question you regarding any conversations you had with Mr. Meadows or others about any effort to remove the President under the 25th Amendment."



CNN reporter Jamie Gangel addressed the letter's references to the 25th Amendment on Tuesday night.

"There is nothing that was put in this letter by accident, and that was mentioned very far down," Gangel said. "There was not a text (message) associated with it, but the words '25th Amendment' were repeated. And my understanding is that there is — we don't know, they didn't reveal texts there — but it appears the committee has information about conversations that were going on at the highest level about the 25th Amendment. And just to remind our audience ... we heard reporting that maybe some people in the cabinet thought Trump should be removed from office. The fact that the committee may have information about that will also speak, once again, to Trump's state of mind."

