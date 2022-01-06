Jan. 6 committee has one crucial piece of evidence that hasn't been revealed yet: report

The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sitting on potentially explosive details about former President Donald Trump's actions in the 187 minutes before he finally told rioters to "go home" on Jan. 6, 2021.



"It’s the timestamps, stupid," Politico reported Wednesday, noting that unlike the rest of us, the committee knows precisely when key text messages were sent.

For example, as the violent mob penetrated deeper into the Capitol, Trump posted a tweet at 2:24 p.m. attacking Vice President Mike Pence. Two minutes later, at 2:26 p.m., Trump called Rep. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to encourage further challenges to the election results.

"But what occurred in the immediate moments before and after that phone call remains imprecise, at least to the public," Politico reported. "Precision on the timing and order of these exchanges is crucial. Did Donald Trump receive urgent pleas to call off the rioters before he decided to call Tuberville and ask him to continue challenging the election? Did he return to a single-minded focus on overturning his defeat even after his daughter Ivanka Trump attempted to prevail on him in the Oval Office?"

The public also doesn't know the exact timing of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's call to Trump, in which he pleaded with the former president to denounce the riot. "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," Trump responded.



In addition to the timing of Ivanka Trump's visit to the Oval Office, the committee knows exactly when Donald Trump Jr. texted chief of staff Mark Meadows and urged him to get his father to "end this (shit) ASAP."

"What time did Laura Ingraham warn Meadows that Trump was 'destroying his legacy' and needed to tell rioters to retreat?" Politico's Kyle Cheney asked. "What time did Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade make similar entreaties? ... When did Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) talk to Trump?"

Trump's video telling rioters to "go home" was released after 4 p.m., but reportedly was the third take.

