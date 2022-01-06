Trump rants about windmills killing birds while ignoring Capitol riot on eve of anniversary

Former president Donald Trump avoided any mention of the Capitol insurrection during a lengthy interview with Glenn Beck that aired on Wednesday night, the eve of the Jan. 6 anniversary.

"The special was dubbed 'The January 6th Distraction,' naturally, and the attack on the Capitol was not discussed," Rolling Stone reports, adding that Beck brought up the riot briefly in his introduction, calling the House committee investigating the insurrection “a complete sham” and a “witch hunt.”

"Trump decried the Biden administration’s reversal of his attempt to allow drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which he blamed for high gas prices, claiming that gas in California is as expensive as $7.77 per gallon," Rolling Stone reports. "Trump also bashed wind power, which he claimed 'kills all your birds and ruins your, I mean, these magnificent landscapes are being just decimated by wind.'"

Trump also went after Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling him "not a great doctor."

"Everything he wanted, I didn't do," Trump said. “All of a sudden [Fauci] wants you to wear 10 masks. Wear as many as you can, wear them all over, cover your ears, do everything. So I didn’t do much of what he said, so he wasn’t a big factor. … He’s totally controlling Biden.”

On Tuesday, Trump canceled a news conference scheduled for Thursday's Jan. 6 anniversary, after advisers reportedly told him it would be a mistake.

"The glaring issue not mentioned during the interview was Jan. 6, though, which means Americans may have have to wait for his Jan. 15 rally to get more of his unfiltered thoughts on the insurrection," Rolling Stone reports.



