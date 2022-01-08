WATCH: Trump supporters waving confederate flags protest outside Harry Reid's memorial service

Trump supporters protested outside a memorial service for Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday.

Video posted online appears to show the protesters gathered outside the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

At least one protester was waving a confederate flag, while another carried a banner saying "F*ck Biden." The protesters also had Trump flags and carried signs saying "Let's Go Brandon" and "LGB" — which of course is code for "F*ck Joe Biden."

President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak at the memorial, where former president Barack Obama delivered Reid's eulogy.

According to Patriot Takes, which is dedicated to exposing right-wing extremism, the protest was organized by Nevada anti-vaxxer John Carlo.

Patriot Takes also reported that the protest was promoted by Noah Malgeri, a Nevada GOP congressional candidate who reportedly has been endorsed by right-wing Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

"A Republican candidate encouraging funeral protests. Welcome to 2022," Patriot Takes wrote on Twitter. "Paul Gosar-endorsed Republican encourages protest of Harry Reid’s funeral. A new low. Protesting a funeral is disgusting."

Watch below.


SmartNews