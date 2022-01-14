Louie Gohmert accuses Texas AG Ken Paxton of lying to Trump in clash of MAGA candidates

Right-wing Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is accusing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of lying to former President Donald Trump to win his endorsement.



Gohmert, who's challenging Paxton in the 2022 GOP primary, told CBS 11 that he called Trump last summer, after hearing that the former president was thinking about getting behind Paxton.

“I suggested that he hold up," Gohmert said. "I said, ‘I’m even thinking about it (running) if there’s not a better alternative.'"

Trump endorsed Paxton in July, before Gohmert entered the race in November.

READ MORE: 'It's not their private space': Florida GOP mulls forcing teachers to wear microphones so parents can monitor lessons

According to Gohmert, after he entered the race, Trump called him and said, "‘I was told that you were definitely not running before I endorsed."

"Well, I didn’t tell him that," Gohmert told CBS 11. "So, it became clear it took a lie, a lie to President Trump that Gohmert’s definitely not running in order to get the endorsement and further reinforces this Attorney General will do anything and say anything to get what he wants. That’s not the kind of Attorney General we need. There’s only one person who helped to lie and say I was definitely not running and that was Ken Paxton, either him or somebody on his behalf. Nobody else had any motive to say that and lie about it.”



Neither Paxton's nor Trump's office responded to requests for comment, according to CBS 11.

Gohmert is one of three Republicans challenging Paxton, along with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the nephew of former president George W. Bush, and Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.

"Guzman, Bush, and Gohmert have all expressed concerns in interviews with CBS 11 that if Paxton wins the primary, he could then be indicted on federal charges after some of his former top lieutenants in the Attorney General’s Office accused of him bribery and other allegations," the station reported. "Paxton and the Attorney General’s Office have denied any wrongdoing. He has also pleaded not guilty to state fraud charges and is awaiting trial."

Gohmert predicted that the race will result in a runoff between him and Paxton.

Watch below.



