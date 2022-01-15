Trump rally-goers push conspiracies: Gov. Newsom is a ‘clone’ — and vaccines are ‘aborted children’

Attendees at Donald Trump's rally in Arizona are pushing some wild conspiracy theories, according to clips from the MAGA outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network.

In one clip, a rally-goer explains that California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is "a clone."

"He's a puppet for the left," the reporter from Right Side Broadcasting Network responds.

"Well he's a different level," the man says. "The real Gov. Newsom has had his military tribunal at GITMO and he's been executed."

"There you go. Thank you for your time," the reporter responds.

In another clip, a man tells Right Side Broadcasting Network: "It's my persuasion that it's clearly the apocalypse, and that the vaccine is made of aborted children. ... So it's literally the mark of the beast, and a lot of people aren't talking about it."

Watch below.


