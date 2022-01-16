WATCH: Trump rally crowd chants ‘lock him up’ as Dr. Fauci becomes ‘the new Hillary Clinton’

"The reason I say that is because everybody now is out there with no fear, and we all know what happened, and it's all going to get corrected, and it's been on God's timing, not our timing, and I will promise you this: There's not going to be any election done with any machines or any computers in 2022," Lindell said.

In an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network after his speech, Lindell claimed he's preparing to launch "a replacement for the machines," which he called "paper on steroids."

"It’s the most awesome paper you've ever seen," he said. "You can’t copy it. It’s better than money."

Lindell is currently facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his false claims about the 2020 election. He has for months been promising a Supreme Court lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results, but the complaint has never materialized.

Asked about the lawsuit on Saturday, Lindell said "it's coming," blaming the delay on state attorney generals who've "made changes."

Speaking at the rally, Lindell also claimed the media has "all of a sudden" been attacking him again "a year later."



"It's risen to a new level. You know why? Because all these great things are coming out," Lindell said, before referring to the Maricopa County election audit, which actually affirmed president Joe Biden's victory. "So they want to deflect. It's called election deflection."

Lindell also complained about DirecTV's decision to drop the pro-Trump One America News Network. But he said the real problem is conservative media.

"The biggest problem we face is not the fake news media, we're all on to them," Lindell said. "It's the conservative media, the ones that don't talk. One of them rhymes with Fox. They're disgusting. They won't talk about anything. When was the last time you saw anyone on Fox talk about the 2020 election?"

Watch clips from Lindell's speech below.