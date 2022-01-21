Trump has a senior moment on Fox News — then brags about acing a cognitive test
Donald Trump (screengrab)

Former president Donald Trump can't seem to keep his walls straight.

During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump appeared to confuse a completely metaphorical wall with his actual border wall.

Referring to President Joe Biden, Hannity said, “So, you keep banging your head against the wall — why would you expect a different result?”

Trump responded: "So, we would have had the wall completed in three weeks. It was largely completed. We did almost 500 miles of wall.”

Coincidentally, Trump also bragged during the interview about once "acing" a cognitive test.

Video and reactions from Twitter below.




