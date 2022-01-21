Trump has a senior moment on Fox News — then brags about acing a cognitive test

Donald Trump (screengrab)
Former president Donald Trump can't seem to keep his walls straight.
During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump appeared to confuse a completely metaphorical wall with his actual border wall.
Referring to President Joe Biden, Hannity said, “So, you keep banging your head against the wall — why would you expect a different result?”
Trump responded: "So, we would have had the wall completed in three weeks. It was largely completed. We did almost 500 miles of wall.”
Coincidentally, Trump also bragged during the interview about once "acing" a cognitive test.
Video and reactions from Twitter below.
Here\u2019s the video of this pic.twitter.com/xf9sSjtqGa https://twitter.com/jeremymbarr/status/1484353622863347712\u00a0\u2026— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1642732654
lmao Trump is still bragging about passing his dementia test pic.twitter.com/8yQoQLoAg4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2022
The pause while the word "wall" oscillates through various layers of jello brain before finding a stray synapse and triggering the canned responsehttps://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1484354265946607626\u00a0\u2026— Kevin Gannon (@Kevin Gannon) 1642733715
Dear Lord. The man's brain is a pile of garden mulch and rat poop.https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1484354265946607626\u00a0\u2026— Gary Legum (@Gary Legum) 1642734796
Lol. Man person TV camera\u2026 Wall? #TrumpIsALaughingStockhttps://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1484354265946607626\u00a0\u2026— Consultant \ud83d\ude37\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Consultant \ud83d\ude37\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1642733147
When you bang your head against the wall that would have been completed in 3 weeks.https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1484354265946607626\u00a0\u2026— Lionel Hutz Law (@Lionel Hutz Law) 1642735749
Dementia is a bitchhttps://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1484354455273312260\u00a0\u2026— Autti (@Autti) 1642734748
It's funny because it's terrifying.https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1484354265946607626\u00a0\u2026— Candygram for Mongo (@Candygram for Mongo) 1642735393
And Republicans talk about Biden's mental decline.https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1484354265946607626\u00a0\u2026— Blake (@Blake) 1642736150