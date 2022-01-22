‘What’s wrong, Donald?’ New ad mocks Trump’s rift with Ron DeSantis

An ad released Friday by a group called "Remove Ron" mocks former president Donald Trump's alleged rift with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“What’s the matter, Donald?" the ad's narrator states. "Is it something Ron said? Or perhaps something he hasn’t said yet? Am I right, Donald. We keep hearing reports that you're grumbling to friends at Mar-a-Lago, trashing Ron in private, calling him gutless, all because he hasn't ruled out running against you for president."

"Rumor is, you’re still waiting for those magic words from Ron," the narrator continues. "Isn't that so, Donald? But after all this time, if Ron weren’t thinking of challenging you for president, don’t you think he would have told you by now? Time's running out, Donald. If Ron wins re-election, he's coming for you in 2024. Your only hope now is to stop him before it's too late."



During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump dismissed reports about his rift with DeSantis as "totally fake news."

"Those comments came in the wake of widely reported tensions between the two, including claims it would be 'too much to ask' for DeSantis to preemptively endorse another Trump term in 2024, while he lamented a 'dull' DeSantis and alluded to 'gutless' politicians who wouldn’t say whether they had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Florida Politics reports.

