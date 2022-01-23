Trumps could 'turn on one another' as investigations 'go up the food chain': MSNBC analyst

Former president Donald Trump and his family are facing "existential" threats from ongoing criminal investigations in New York and Georgia, according to MSNBC political analyst and Trump biographer Tim O'Brien.

"I think you're going to start to see this vice squeeze in," O'Brien said Saturday. "The Trumps will happily throw underlings under the bus as this gets hotter. I think the question is whether or not the family members will turn on one another as it goes up the food chain."



"The Manhattan DA's case has existential consequences to it," O'Brien added. "Donald Trump and perhaps his children could end up in orange jumpsuits if that case goes the full route. That's not going to be the case with (New York AG) Letitia James' prosecution, that's a civil case. I also think the Georgia case has an existential threat. Donald Trump acting like a 19th-century ward heeler, called up the secretary of state and said find me some votes, and there's proof of that, there's evidence."



Watch the full interview below.