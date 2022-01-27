YouTube yanks MAGA Senate candidate's ad claiming Democrats 'rigged' 2020 election

YouTube has removed a GOP Senate candidate's ad that claimed Democrats "rigged" the 2020 election.
“I’m running for Senate to stop the insanity, stop the wokeness, and stop the Democrats from stealing another election,” Rep. Billy Long (R-KS) said in the ad, in which he also called President Joe Biden and Democrats "far-left crazies."
Long's ad, which debuted earlier this month, had been removed by YouTube on Thursday, according to the Kansas City Star.
Neither a YouTube spokesperson nor Long's campaign responded to requests for comment.
READ MORE: REVEALED: Trump-anointed Arizona candidate has questionable ties to the Bundys, the Oath Keepers and the controversial 'Constitutional Sheriffs'
Long is part of a crowded field of Republicans seeking the party's nomination in the race to replace GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, who is not seeking re-election. Other GOP candidates in the race include Kansas Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri Rep. Vicki Hartzler.
"While all the candidates have talked about their support of Trump and his policies, Long has gone out of his way to tout his ties with the former president, and he hired former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway as a political adviser," the newspaper reported. "Long has also been vocal about his opposition to Biden. He voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. In an email to constituents last week, Long called Biden’s 2021 inauguration 'a day that will live in infamy,' parroting former President Franklin Roosevelt’s speech after the bombing of Pearl Harbor."
Trump hasn't endorsed in the race, but in a story about Long's ad last week, the Washington Post noted that Greitens is a Trump ally, and that several people close to the former president — including pollster Tony Fabrizio and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee — are working for his campaign.
"Spokespeople for Long did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what evidence Long has that the election was 'rigged,'" the Post reported. "In a statement, the campaign said, 'the election of 2020 was the greatest theft of an election in America history. As Senator, Long promises to block the Democrats’ extremist efforts to change voting laws to their benefit and promises to prevent another stolen election.' Long’s ad ignores the fact that he was on the same ballot as Trump and won reelection in 2020 along with other congressional Republicans, a point Biden underscored in his speech on Jan. 6 at the Capitol."
IN OTHER NEWS: Voting machine company is fighting GOP demand to turn over Wisconsin election documents
Voting machine company is GOP demand to turn over Wisconsin documents www.youtube.com