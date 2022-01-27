Trump ‘strong-armed’ RNC into paying legal bills due to ‘cash crunch’: Trump University prosecutor

Former President Donald Trump and his company are facing a "cash crunch," according to attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the Trump University fraud case while working for the New York Attorney General's Office.

Snell pointed to a recent Forbes report saying that Trump had only $93 million in cash during the final year of his presidency, a significantly smaller sum than he claimed in previous years.

"His properties are all indebted," Snell wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"The Trumps could potentially owe $100 to $300 million or more in back taxes, restitution, and penalties — and that’s just in the NY AG civil case alone," Snell wrote, referring to Attorney General Letitia James's ongoing investigation of the Trump Organization.

Snell added that Trump has $738 million in debt coming due in the next 2-3 years.

"I am unaware of any business of his currently turning a profit," Snell wrote, adding that the Trump Organization is under indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

"There will likely be a superseding indictment soon, which will also name Trump individually," Snell wrote.



"Trump’s cash crunch helps explain why he needed to strong-arm the Republican National Committee into paying his legal fees for his criminal defense, $1.6 million and counting," he concluded.

Earlier this month, ABC News reported that in October and November alone, the RNC spent nearly $720,000 of its donor money on paying law firms representing Trump in various legal challenges, including criminal investigations into his businesses in New York, according to campaign finance records.

Read Snell's full thread below.


