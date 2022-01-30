WATCH: Trump supporter claims he knew his T-shirt was misspelled but wore it to MAGA rally anyway

An anti-vaxxer who attended former president Donald Trump's rally in Texas on Saturday claimed he knew his T-shirt was misspelled, but opted to wear it anyway.



The Trump supporter, whose T-shirt read "UNVACCINATED VILLIAN (sic)," spoke with Jason Selvig of the Good Liars comedy duo, who shared clips from the rally during an MSNBC segment on Sunday.



"Is that how you spell villain?" Selvig asked the man.

"No, A-I-N," the main responded. "V-I-L-L-A-I-N."

He then handed Selvig a business card with the word "villain" apparently spelled correctly.

"I grabbed the wrong graphic when I sent it to the T-shirt place to make a prototype," the man explained.

"But you still wore it today?" Selvig responded.

"Yeah!" the man said.

The anti-vaxxer also explained that he chose not to get the jab because he has Type O Negative blood and is a smoker.

"There were studies that have come out of France — nicotine users tend to not be susceptible to things," the man said.

"So nicotine users are not susceptible to things. Lung cancer might be one of the exceptions," Selvig responded.



"Well, I don't smoke any of the name-brand stuff," the anti-vaxxer said.

Selvig also played a clip of an interview with a woman about Trump's false claims of election fraud.

"I hear some people say, 'Donald Tump has never admitted defeat in his life. That's why he wouldn't admit that he lost the election, and all this election fraud that he keeps claiming happened, didn't actually happen, and Joe Biden won by 7 million votes,'" Selvig told the woman.

"No, I believe there was voter fraud," the woman responded. "I actually believe it."

"And have you seen any evidence?" Selvig said.

"Well, no, they're not going to show me any evidence," the woman responded.

"If someone let you count every single vote yourself, and you could see that Joe Biden won by 7 million votes, would you believe it?" Selvig said.

"I still wouldn't believe it," the woman responded. "I believe there was a lot of fraud."

Selvig told MSNBC that he hasn't encountered anybody at a Trump rally in the last year who has said the election was fair.

"It seems like it's almost a religious belief, where if you say the election wasn't stolen, you're going against the religion of Trump," he said.



Watch below.