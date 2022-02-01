MAGA candidates getting trounced in fundraising -- and showing limits of Trump’s power: report

Trump-backed candidates across the country are getting trounced in fundraising, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

While former president Donald Trump himself has amassed a $122 million war chest, every candidate he has endorsed against a GOP incumbent is "getting crushed," Vice News reported Tuesday afternoon.



"It’s not a shock that incumbents are out-raising challengers, even ones backed by the former president—incumbency offers a lot of fundraising advantages. And money isn’t the only thing that matters in politics," the report states. "But the struggles from so many of Trump’s candidates to catch fire in fundraising show the limits his support offers candidates. And it could mean his power over the GOP—and ability to get his allies into office—isn’t quite as strong as many have assumed."



Vice News reporter Cameron Joseph pointed to several examples of Trump-backed candidates getting "shellacked" by their opponents in fundraising during the most recent quarter.

In Alabama, Trump-backed Senate candidate Mo Brooks’ fundraising haul for the last three months was less than a third of the total raised by his top Senate primary opponent, Katie Boyd Britt. In Alaska, incumbent GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach the former president, raised more than twice as much as her Trump-backed challenger, and has nearly seven times as much in the bank.

In North Carolina, Trump-backed GOP Senate candidate Ted Budd raised less than half as much as the Democratic frontrunner, Cheri Beasley. In Georgia, Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised an impressive $5.4 million over the last three months. However, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock far outpaced him, bringing in $9.8 million.

And in Wyoming, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney raised $2 million in the last quarter, compared to Trump back challengers Harriet Hageman's $443,000.

