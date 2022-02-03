Trump's Jan. 6 pardon offer is 'very important evidence' that violence was 'part of the plan': Adam Schiff

Former president Donald Trump's offer to pardon Capitol insurrectionists is "very important evidence" that speaks to his intent on Jan. 6, according to Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA).

Appearing on on MSNBC on Wednesday night, Schiff — a member of the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection — noted that Trump has a long history of using pardons and other tactics to try to influence and intimidate witnesses.

"He, for example, pardoned Roger Stone for lying to Congress to cover up for the president," Schiff said. "He and his Attorney General Bill Barr made a criminal case involving Michael Flynn go away completely after Flynn pled guilty to repeatedly lying to the FBI. And he dangled pardons in front of (Paul) Manafort. He also went after people who cooperated with the government, like Michael Cohen, and called him a rat — used language we would expect of organized crime."

"I think his recent statements, as well as the public reports of prior inquiries about pardoning people involved in attacking the Capitol police that day, they go to a couple of things," Schiff added. "They go to his intent. If this violence at the Capitol wasn't part of the plan, or wasn't something he condoned, then why would he consider pardoning them? So, I think it's very important evidence as to intent. But it also is I think part of that broader pattern to influence potentially what witnesses have to say, or whether they will say it."

Watch the full interview below.