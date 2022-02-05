Mike Pence needs to 'wake up' and start singing about Trump's coup attempt: Rep. Jamie Raskin

Former vice president Mike Pence needs to "wake up" and tell the whole truth about the Capitol riot and former president Donald Trump's coup attempt, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Raskin appeared on MSBNC on Friday night after Pence publicly called out Trump for the first time, saying the former president was "wrong" in claiming he could somehow have overturned the results of the election on Jan. 6.

Raskin, a member of the House Select Committee investigation the insurrection, suggested that Pence's statement wasn't particularly courageous — certainly not "at the level" of Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), who are "willing to call out the Big Lies in all its implications."

"Mike Pence should be out there saying that it is a scandal that Donald Trump is out there dangling pardons in front of hundreds or perhaps thousands of people who participated in the insurrection," Raskin said. "He should be calling out the fact that Donald Trump is trying to replace (Georgia) Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger with Jody Hice, and he's trying to systematically eliminate anybody in the Republican Party who refused to do his bidding in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6."

"So I think Mike Pence could step it up now, and he might as well do it, because he's clearly going to be a pariah based on having re-stated the obvious, which is that he had no power to somehow overturn the election," Raskin added. "At this point, he should tell the truth about the whole thing, and he should join the party of democracy here, which is not a political party, but it's everybody in America that wants to defend our institutions and our values against the GOP — Lincoln's party — which has become the party of Donald Trump and dis-union and violence."

"He's still in a very legalistic mode, and he's acting as if perhaps he could continue to curry favor with Donald Trump and somehow ingratiate himself with Trump supporters," Raskin said. "I mean, they hate Mike Pence now more than they hate me, based on what he did. They were calling him a traitor on that day. They were chanting, 'Hang Mike Pence!' Pence should wake up and understand that our whole constitutional democracy is under attack now, and Donald Trump is indeed the threat. Does he think that was sort of a one-day lapse in the otherwise good behavior of Donald Trump? ... He is an enemy of our constitutional order."

