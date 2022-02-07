BUSTED: Trump White House docs had to be retrieved from Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives, which has been handing over documents related to Donald Trump's presidency to the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection, was forced to go to the former president Mar-a-Lago's resort to obtain files that should have been turned over, the Washington Post is reporting.

According to the report, the documents were just obtained last month, approximately one year after Trump lost his re-election bid to President Joe Biden.

The WaPo is reporting, "The recovery of the boxes from Trump’s Florida resort raises new concerns about his adherence to the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties," adding, "Trump advisers deny any nefarious intent and said the boxes contained mementos, gifts, letters from world leaders and other correspondence. The items included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump once described as “love letters,” as well as a letter left for his successor by President Barack Obama, according to two people familiar with the contents."

RELATED: Trump illegally ripped up 'hundreds' of documents despite warnings — with many destroyed in 'burn bags': report



Adding, "Discussions between the Archives and the former president’s lawyers that began last year resulted in the transfer of the records in January, according to one person familiar with the conversations. Another person familiar with the materials said Trump advisers discussed what had to be returned in December," the Post is also reporting that presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky explained that what Trump did should raise eyebrows.

“The only way that a president can really be held accountable long term is to preserve a record about who said what, who did what, what policies were encouraged or adopted, and that is such an important part of the long-term scope of accountability — beyond just elections and campaigns,” he explained before adding, "that could pose a real concern if the next administration is flying blind without that information.”

You can read more here.