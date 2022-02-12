Trump stashed torn documents in his pocket that may have gone 'upstairs to the toilet': Stephanie Grisham

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says she witnessed Donald Trump stashing torn pieces of paper in his jacket pocket that he may have ultimately flushed down the toilet.

Appearing on CNN on Saturday, Grisham was responding to this week's report from the New York Times' Maggie Haberman about White House engineers periodically discovering wads of printed paper clogging a toilet.

"It reminded me, when Maggie had that scoop, of a time I actually watched him ripping up documents like he would, and he would throw some on the floor, and I did watch him one time rip some up and place them in his inside jacket pocket," Grisham said. "And I remember at the time thinking, I wonder why those went in the pocket and not on the floor. So I mean perhaps those were the ones that went upstairs to the toilet. I have no idea."



Grisham went on to say that she believes Trump destroyed documents because he was "paranoid."

"He was a very paranoid man. He didn't trust many people," she said. "I don't think he trusted much of his staff, to be honest with you. While many many chiefs (of staff) tried, up until our last chief, tried very, very hard to keep things in order, especially when it came to classified information, there was just only so much you could do with Donald Trump."



Watch the full interview below.