Trump suggests Clinton campaign staffers should be put to death — and demands 'reparations'

Former president Donald Trump issued a statement Saturday suggesting that unnamed members of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign staff should be put to death.

"The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia," Trump said in the statement from his Save America PAC. "This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this."

Trump was responding to allegations put forth by Durham in a court filing this week.

"Lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to 'infiltrate' servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an 'inference' and "narrative' to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia, a filing from Special Counsel John Durham says," Fox News reported Saturday. "Durham filed a motion on Feb. 11 focused on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent. Sussman has pleaded not guilty."

Curiously, Trump wants to people on whom his hand-picked Special Counsel just let statutes of limitation expire be "punish[ed] by death."



Maybe John Durham doesn't think this is crime, much less a capital one? https://t.co/LTzqPoRPYU pic.twitter.com/5Z2HVWMbQz

