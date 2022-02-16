‘This is so sad’: Don Jr. mocked for sharing Trump’s first Truth Social post — on Twitter

Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday to share what he claimed was his father's first post on his new social media platform, Truth Social.

"Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!" the former president wrote.



Trump Jr. shared a screen shot of the post on Instagram and Twitter under the headline, "BREAKING: This was Donald Trump's first post on Truth Social."

"Time for some Truth!!!" Trump Jr. wrote.

Truth Social was previously scheduled to launch on Feb. 21, but the kickoff date has been pushed back until March 31.



