Trump will be ‘unable to resist running his mouth’ during NY deposition: former prosecutor

Some experts have predicted that Donald Trump will invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if or when he is deposed as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud investigation.

But MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor, said Thursday night she believes Trump will be "unable to resist running his mouth."



Vance was part of a panel discussing a New York judge's decision Thursday saying Trump, as well as his adult children Ivanka and Don Jr., must sit for depositions in the case. The Trumps are expected to appeal the ruling.

Asked what Trump's lawyers could have done differently, Vance responded, "Well, the problem that they have ... is that Trump is his own worst enemy."

"Trump is that nightmare of a client that you don't want to have as a lawyer, because he cannot stop talking, and we saw that throughout the Trump presidency," she said. "We saw it when he often revealed in tweets or in statements information that was then used against him, that formed the basis for understanding misconduct that he was engaging in. And he didn't do it just once or twice. He did it almost on such a regular basis that you couldn't help a little bit but feel sorry for all the lawyers around him. Or at least I often found myself wondering how they tolerated it."

"And so you can have the best possible strategy," Vance added. "I don't know what that is in a situation where you're uncovering copious amounts of evidence of potential fraud, but perhaps you would look into finding that there was liability with somebody other than Trump, or you would say that somebody else was responsible. But he keeps saying that he runs the business, that he keeps the numbers. And when he makes statements like that five-pager he put out (Tuesday), he takes responsibility squarely for himself. I think if he is deposed, he'll be unable to resist running his mouth, and ultimately he'll continue to be his own worst enemy in this scenario."



Watch the full segment below.

MSNBC 02 17 2022 22 10 13 www.youtube.com



