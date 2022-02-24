‘This stinks!’ MSNBC analyst calls out Manhattan DA for not addressing Trump probe before election
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should have fully revealed his views about an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his company before Bragg was elected in November, according to MSNBC analyst Elie Mystal.

Two prosecutors who were leading Bragg's office's criminal probe into the Trump Organization, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, abruptly resigned Wednesday. According to the New York Times, Dunne and Pomerantz stepped down because Bragg indicated he had doubts about moving forward with a prosecution of Trump.

"This stinks!" Mystal said. "Alvin Bragg needs to answer some questions soon, right? And there are two important questions he needs to answer, I believe, for this decision."

He then broke down why Bragg has so much to answer for.

"One, Dunne and Pomerantz, the two prosecutors who quit, are very respected prosecutors within New York legal circles," he said. "So why did they think they had a case that they could pursue to the grand jury, but Bragg didn't? He can't just say, 'Oh, we didn't have a case,' because two of your prosecutors thought you did. So you have to explain to me why you have this, let's call it a minority position, compared to the other people in your office, about the culpability of one Mr. Donald Trump."

"The No. 2 question he has to answer — as the Times reported, they haven't really interviewed people for a month," Mystal added. "He's only been on the job for two months, so what did he know before he was elected about this case that made him want to back off of that case, and why did he not bring that up during the election? Because, I don't know, New Yorkers might have wanted to know his thoughts on the Trump prosecution that he clearly pre-made before he got into office, or else he wouldn't have been able to shut the prosecution down, if that's what happened, so quickly. So I'm going to reserve some judgment, but Mr. Bragg has some questions to answer about this decision."

