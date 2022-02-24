Trump's praise for Putin will look 'atrocious' when tens of thousands die: former ambassador
Kremlin photos of Putin and Trump

Former president Donald Trump's recent praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin will look "atrocious" if, as U.S. intelligence predicts, tens of thousands of people die during an invasion of Ukraine, according to Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia.

"There's going to come a moment of truth very soon," McFaul said on MSNBC on Wednesday. "There is a good and evil in the world."

McFaul pointed to not only Trump's comments praising Putin, but also those of his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

"There is an autocratic Putin that's about to attack a democratic Ukraine, and if all the predictions that we have, all the intelligence is right, tens of thousands of people are going to die, and Mr. Pompeo's comments that he just made yesterday or today, and Mr. Trump's comments that he just made, are going to look really, really silly. They're going to look atrocious that when it was good and evil, they were standing next to evil."

"And the second thing that they fundamentally don't get, they always talk about 'Biden's weak, Biden's week, Biden's weak,'" McFaul said. "What makes us weak in the world is this kind of division. This is exactly what makes us weak, when we are divided amongst ourselves when it's a clearcut thing between good and evil. We are on the eve of probably the biggest war in Europe since 1939, and what are they focused on? Attacking the president of the United States. That makes us weak."

