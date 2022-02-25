'I'm already being censored!' Right-wingers slam Trump’s Truth Social for banning accounts

It's been a rough inaugural week for former President Donald Trump's Truth Social app.
First, the platform was plagued by major technical glitches following its launch on Sunday, including a 13-hour outage and a 300,000-person waitlist. Experts also raised serious privacy concerns about the app.
Now, conservatives who represent Truth Social's target audience are accusing the app — billed as a "free speech" alternative to other platforms — of "rank hypocrisy" for censoring content and banning accounts.
"A right-wing broadcaster who has pushed conspiracy theories about the coronavirus in recent months was censored for posting what the platform classified as 'sensitive content,'" the conservative Washington Examiner newspaper reported Friday. "Another user has been banned from the app for creating an account that made fun of Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social."
Patrick Hedger, executive director of the conservative Taxpayers Protection Alliance, told the newspaper: "It isn't a censorship-free experience at all, it’s rank hypocrisy to ban the DevinNunesCow account. I think they should abide by how they advertise themselves as a censorship-free platform or recognize that striking a balance between free speech and palatable consumer content is not easy, as other platforms have realized."
The DevinNunesCow account was created by web developer Matt Ortega, who was once sued by Nunes over his satirical Twitter account with the same handle. The account was permanently banned by Truth Social for violating "social community guidelines."
“I may be the first officially ‘cancelled’ Truth Social user,” Ortega said on Twitter. "This is censorship."
Meanwhile, right-wing radio host Stew Peters lashed out after getting slapped with a "sensitive content" label on one of his posts — forcing users to click through to see it.
“I’m ALREADY being censored on Truth Social,” Peters wrote later on Telegram. “I said, ‘The people in our government responsible for allowing our kids to be killed with these dangerous Covid shots, should be put on trial and executed.' Free speech isn’t free."
As it turns out, Truth Social's content moderation policies are "significantly stricter than Twitter's and not free speech-oriented," according to the Examiner.
"Unlike Twitter, Truth Social users can get suspended or kicked off the platform for posting content that moderators consider to be false, defamatory, or misleading," the newspaper reported.