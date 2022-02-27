'I don’t know what messages you’re talking about': Trump denies knowledge of Hannity's Jan. 6 texts

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday denied any knowledge of Fox News hosts Sean Hannity's frantic text messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others that were recently released by the House Select committee investigating Jan. 6.

During a news conference prior to his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, a reporter said to Trump, "I have a question for you about one of your pals, one of your friends. Text messages were recently released from the Jan. 6 committee sent by Sean Hannity on Jan. 6. In it, it appears he's contradicting what you were trying to tell your staff that day, at least text messages to one senior staffer. Do you still consider Sean Hannity a friend and ally?"



"I don't know what messages you're talking about, but I think he's a great gentleman, a very talented person that gets fantastic ratings, and certainly he speaks well of me, he agrees with what I'm saying," Trump responded. "So I really don't know, I haven't seen —"

"You haven't read the text messages?" the reporter said.

"I haven't seen them, no, I haven't heard about them or seen them," Trump responded. "No, I think he's fantastic."



