Trump again praises Putin as ‘smart’ — says the problem is 'our leaders are so dumb'

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday again praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as "smart."

But during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Trump claimed the real problem is that NATO and other world leaders are "dumb."

"Yesterday reporters asked me if I though President Putin was smart," Trump said. "I said, 'Of course he's smart,' to which I was greeted with, 'Oh, that's such a terrible thing to say.' Yes, he's smart. The NATO nations and indeed the world, as he looks over what's happening strategically with no repercussions or threats whatsoever, they're not so smart, they're looking the opposite of smart. 'If you take over Ukraine, we're going to sanction you,' the say. Sanction? Well that's a pretty weak statement."



"Putin is saying, 'Oh, they're going to sanction me? They've sanctioned me for the last 25 years. You mean I can take over a whole country and they're going to sanction me? You mean they're not going to blow us to pieces, at least psychologically?' The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he's smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb, so dumb."

