Trump dismisses impacts of climate change as 'slightly more seafront property'

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed the impacts of climate change as "slightly more seafront property."

"Unbelievably, Biden is now claiming that you must sacrifice through higher energy prices to foot the cost of his failed foreign policy in Europe," Trump said during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. "I saw (former Secretary of State) John Kerry on television — and we're talking about energy, we need energy, we need oil, we need gas, we need everything."



But according to Trump, Kerry was saying, "No, no, no, global warming."

"We have a world that's ready to blow up and disintegrate over energy, and he's talking about global warming — the ocean's may rise, over the next 300 years, one one-hundredth of an inch, giving you slightly more seafront property. And this is his problem. He's not thinking about the nuclear warming, he's thinking about other types of warming. These people are not living in a world of reality."

