Rick Santorum bucks Trump over Pennsylvania Senate seat endorsement: report

According to a report from Mike Allen at Axios, former Se. Rick Santorum pushed back at Donald Trump's endorsement of Mehmet Oz by endorsing the Rep[ublican opponent of the man known as "Dr. Oz."

While appearing at a rally in Selma, North Carolina on Saturday night, the former president announced his support for Oz based on the fact that he has a large television audience following.

Sunday morning, the campaign of billionaire Dave McCormick release a statement from Santorum who stated, "I know Pennsylvania and I know conservatives. Dave Mccormick will be the next Senator from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He has my full endorsement."

As Axios noted, conservatives are displeased with Trump for backing the controversial Oz over fears the seat currently held by Sen. Patrick Toomey (R) who is retiring, could go to a Democrat , with Breitbart editor Joel Pollak complaining, "This endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives ov