'People aren't buying into it': GOP strategist warns Trump's rally crowds are 'getting smaller'

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Weekends with Alex Witt," GOP campaign strategist Susan Del Percio pointed out that Donald Trump's weekend rallies are drawing smaller and smaller crowds because he is losing his hold on the imaginations of conservatives.

During a discussion with fill-in host Cori Coffin, Del Percio was asked if the warm reception Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) received from the crowd was a sign of where the Republican party is going.

According to the strategist, it is but not the way the former president might like.

"I want to ask you about congressman Madison Cawthorn," Coffin asked. "How do you interpret that warm welcome? Is he the future of the GOP?"

"Absolutely not," Del Percio shot back. "He's the future of Donald Trump and his shrinking base and that is what you saw there, his shrinking base. I'm not saying the Republican Party is going to come out for Donald Trump in two, four, even six years, even this congress member is being shunned by members of his own party."

"Donald Trump? Yes, he can bring out those people, but those crowds are getting smaller and people aren't buying into it, mostly because Republicans want to move on," she continued. "They don't want to talk about the big lie. The people of this country don't want to hear about it anymore. They're done with Donald Trump and his lies except for a small group that we see there."

