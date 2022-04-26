Republicans don't want Trump back on Twitter -- here's why
According to a report from Politico's Playbook, Republicans are balking at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to Twitter now that the social media platform will be in the hands of controversial billionaire Elon Musk.

With Musk's purchase of the platform, the question on the minds of many in the nation's capital is whether the former president will be welcomed back after being banned following the Jan. 6th insurrection.

That has Republicans panicked atabout the thought of Trump, with more time on his hands now that he is not president, spending his days attacking fellow Republicans who aren't his supporters and creating new controversies that GOP lawmakers will have to spend time addressing.

According to Politico, news of the Musk takeover of Twitter had Republican lawmakers in a frenzy on Monday night.

As Politico's Rachel Bade wrote, "No one is more petrified of this than members of Trump’s own party," after hearing about the ownership transfer.

"On Monday night, in a series of calls and texts with several top GOP insiders, every single one of them told us that they hoped the former president stays the hell away from Twitter, lest he sink their chances at flipping the House and Senate," she continued. "Some of his allies even think that a return to his old Twitter habits could damage his own brand ahead of a possible third presidential bid in 2024."

One senior Republican leadership aide admitted, "If I’m a Democrat, I’d pray that Elon Musk puts Trump right back on Twitter. I don’t think it costs Republicans the House, but it certainly will elevate Trump’s opinions — and is going to put Republican candidates and members back having to answer for that," before lamenting, "It’s enough to create headaches — and it’s enough to probably cost us a couple seats.”

Politico's Bade added, "Some may find this a rather surprising reaction, given that many Republicans have both accused Big Tech of censoring conservative voices (the former president being the most prominent example) and showered praise on the Musk takeover. But as is often the case with the GOP and all things Trump, privately, they feel very differently."

