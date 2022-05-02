Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-GA) is a key witness to the investigation into possible voter fraud in the state, after it became clear that the White House and allies of Donald Trump were pressing officials to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

The Fulton County district attorney in Georgia has been working with a special grand jury to look into the actions around the 2020 election. A special grand jury, however, doesn't have the power to indict anyone. While they can issue subpoenas, the special grand jury would have to send their findings to a regular grand jury to approve the indictments.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers explained that the special grand jury would likely want to speak to Raffensperger, who hasn't voluntarily appeared. There are also other witnesses who haven't cooperated yet.

"Apparently there are 30 people on the list," said Rodgers. "They will also be looking strongly at [Trump's] state of mind. Anything they can learn about whether then Trump said 'find the votes.' He knew that he had lost the election and needed the votes to overturn the fair election. That's what they'll look at most specifically."

She went on to say that she doesn't anticipate Trump will be subpoenaed in the probe. His conversation with Raffensperger was recorded and released to the press. In the call, the former president demanded that the secretary of state "find 11,780 votes" to overturn the results in Georgia.

"You rarely subpoena the ultimate target of your investigation," Rodgers explained. "He has an obvious Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself. I would expect them to make their case by speaking to everyone around him who will know his state of mind if their conversations."

Just weeks ago, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol filed a response in court to Mark Meadows' lawsuit resisting their subpoena. Meadows sued the House and the committee, and in response, the committee revealed 26 exhibits including text messages and depositions from key witnesses, including Raffensperger. As part of the clips of his deposition included in the exhibits, the committee revealed that Meadows was relentless in connecting Raffensperger with Trump, but Raffensperger didn't feel it was appropriate and dodged the president's calls multiple times.





So the Jan 6 committee has spoken with Brad Raffensperger - who gave a pretty reasonable excuse for why no one ever responded to phone calls or texts from the White House pic.twitter.com/CQTLW2EuTb

— Sarah Burris 🇺🇦 (@SarahBurris) April 23, 2022

At one point, the call between Trump and the secretary of state prompted Raffensperger's aide to text Meadows and encourage him to end the phone call.

See the full conversation with the former prosecutor below or click here: