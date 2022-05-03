'Wholly inappropriate': Trump lawyers scrambled to remove some of his deposition answers from lawsuit

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, attorneys for former President Donald Trump frantically attempted to some answers the former president made in a deposition removed from a court filing because they felt his own words would be "prejudicial" to his defense.

In the deposition linked to a lawsuit accusing the former president of ordering security officials to rough up protesters at Trump Tower in 2015, Trump expressed his fears that his foes could hurl fruit at him, and described the projectiles as "very dangerous stuff."

According to the former president, the "dangerous stuff" encompassed "pineapples, tomatoes, bananas."

When pressed about tomatoes being thrown at him, Trump then responded, "It’s worse than tomato, it’s other things also. But tomato, when they start doing that stuff, it’s very dangerous. There was an alert out that day.”

That revelation was reported by the Daily Beast last week and, after it was revealed, Trump's attorneys sent off a flurry of emails to the plaintiff's attorney, Benjamin N. Dictor, demanding that he remove the bizarre back and forth with the former president.

According to Pagliery, Trump attorney Jeffrey Goldman wrote, “That exhibit is unnecessary, prejudicial and needs to be pulled ASAP.”

In a separate email, Goldman's co-counsel Alina Habba admonished Dictor, writing, "ASAP Ben. That is wholly inappropriate and prejudicial.”

Goldman later asserted, "To make your points you did not need the deposition. You have wrongly released trial testimony.”

According to the Beast report, "But it was too late. Half an hour later, The Daily Beast published a story about the testimony, inspiring a comedy segment from Trevor Noah on The Daily Show and commentary on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers and others," adding, "Later that night, Dictor responded to Trump’s lawyers that he was surprised to meet such fierce resistance, given that they had put him in that position in the first place."

