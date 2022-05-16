Trump promotes QAnon propaganda image depicting him as the 'MAGA King'
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump on Monday shared QAnon content on his Truth Social app, much to the delight of fellow conspiracy theorists.

The former president has refused to disavow the right-wing conspiracy that many of his supporters buy into, and he on Monday "re-truthed" a post made by QAnon follower Chad Vivas, according to Katie McCarthy of the Anti-Defamation League.

Vivas, an artist whose work circulates in the right-wing fringe movement, previously presented Eric Trump with a painting he made that shows a large "Q," and delighted other influencers, who celebrated the post as a signal of acceptance.

"Mainstream MAGA is gonna learn the hard way on Truth Social that Q was not a crazy conspiracy theory," posted QAnon podcaster Jordan Sather.

