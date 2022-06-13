Trump’s campaign had a ‘team normal’ — which faced off against Giuliani: former campaign manager

The Donald Trump campaign split into two camps following the 2020 presidential election as Rudy Giuliani pushed unfounded claims of election fraud while other advisors focused on reality.

The dynamic was illustrated in taped testimony from Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien that was shown on Monday by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"There were two groups in the family. We called them kind of my team and Rudy's team," Stepien testified.



"I didn't mind being characterized as being part of 'Team Normal' as reporters started to do around that time. I said hours ago, early on that, you know, I have been doing this for a long time, 25 years and I have spanned, you know, political ideologies from Trump to McCain, to Bush, and to Christie," he said.

"And I can work under a lot of circumstances for a lot of varied candidates and politicians. But the situation where -- and I think along the way I have built up a pretty good -- I hope, a good reputation for being honest and professional and I -- I didn't think what was happening was necessarily honest or professional at that point in time," he said.

"So, yeah, that led to me stepping away," "Stepien said.

Watch: